Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Dominic Lavelle Purchases 30,000 Shares

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Dominic Lavelle bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Shares of LON FCRM opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £57.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57).

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

