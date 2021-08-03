Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $11,499,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,768,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,189,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 410.50 and a beta of 2.14. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

