Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

