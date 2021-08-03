Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $68.59 million and $383,228.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.49 or 0.99670731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00069880 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 245,392,900 coins and its circulating supply is 232,380,086 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

