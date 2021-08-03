Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $68.59 million and $383,228.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.49 or 0.99670731 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00031358 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006253 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00069880 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014587 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
