Fundamental Research Raises Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.75

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE BCF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.99. 16,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.75.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

