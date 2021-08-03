FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exponent, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $109.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

