FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

