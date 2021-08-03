FY2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

