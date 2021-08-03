FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

