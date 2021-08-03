FY2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Lifted by Analyst

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarLotz in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $509.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

