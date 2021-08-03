FY2021 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,666 shares of company stock worth $3,395,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

