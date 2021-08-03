FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $328,697 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

