FY2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $43.53 on Monday. PROG has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $36,059,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

