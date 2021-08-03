FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.53.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.60. The stock has a market cap of C$26.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

