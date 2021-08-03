FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.92. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 61.28% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

