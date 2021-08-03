FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Reduced by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

