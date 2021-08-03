FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.37.

TSE:K opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.47. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.