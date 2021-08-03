Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

GALT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 2,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,238. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

