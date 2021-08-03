Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.600-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least 7.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $28.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,280. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $294.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

