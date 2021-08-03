GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $55.75. 27,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,675,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

