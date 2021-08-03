Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) One Day Volume Hits $10,024.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $10,024.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00061799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00806973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00093962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042190 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,507,063 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

