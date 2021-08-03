Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

