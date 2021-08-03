Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

