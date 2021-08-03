Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

