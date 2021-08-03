Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

