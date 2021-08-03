Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ICLN stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

