Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,602,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

RWR stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

