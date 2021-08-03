General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

