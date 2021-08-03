General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

