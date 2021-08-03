Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gentherm traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

