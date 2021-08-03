Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $83.99 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.