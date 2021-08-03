Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,015 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.