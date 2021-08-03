Geode Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

