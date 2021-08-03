Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

