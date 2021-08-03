Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,534 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,534 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,986,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $496,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,242,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

