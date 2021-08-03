George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$138.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.41.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

