George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$134.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WN stock opened at C$129.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$120.28. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$130.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. Research analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

