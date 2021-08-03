Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of GEOS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geospace Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Geospace Technologies worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

