GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $4,804,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

