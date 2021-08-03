Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $21,378.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017327 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

