Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. 151,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

