Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter.

GILT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

