Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.96 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $7.45 or 0.00019474 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $105.83 million and $20.96 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.