Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $100.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

