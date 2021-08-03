Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 390.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,850.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,549.09. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,724.04 and a 52-week high of $4,850.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

