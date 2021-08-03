Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GKOS opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

