Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.070-$8.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.07-8.20 EPS.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.15.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

