Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.15.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.