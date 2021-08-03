Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.15.

GPN stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

