Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 229,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,012,000 after buying an additional 232,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

